Prison warning for Enniskillen knife man

AN Enniskillen man who was seen brandishing a knife has been warned to expect jail if he is up before the Court again.

Ryan Irvine, 36, of Gola Road, Enniskillen, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court charged with possessing an article with a blade point and breaching a non-molestation order.

The Court heard that on March 26, police received a report of male seen at an address in Deer Park, Enniskillen, waving a knife around.

Officers attended the scene and a cordon was placed outside the house and following a number of requests to drop the knife, the defendant only did so when an armed response unit turned up.

In relation to the breach of non-molestation order charge, the Court heard that on May 6, the injured party attended a bar only for the defendant to be there at the same time.

At 11.45pm, Irvine sent the injured party unwarranted text messages. He continued to send more messages the following day.

Defending solicitor, Gary Black, told the Court that his client has had referrals to both the Community Health and Addictions teams and that he is willing to co-operate with the Probationary service.

He added that his client deserved credit for his early pleas of guilty and stated that of the knife incident, despite there being witnesses, only Irvine was prepared to make a full statement.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told Irvine: “Both charges are very serious and knives themselves are a serious issue.

“However, it is down to you not having any previous convictions that saves you from prison. Re-offend in a similar nature and the Courts will put you in prison.”

Irvine was given a three month sentence to be suspended for two years in relation to the knife incident.

For the breach of the non-molestation order, Irvine was placed on probation for one year and told to stay away from Deer Park.

