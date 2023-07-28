+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Prison for man involved in Enniskillen bar row
court
Enniskillen Court House

Prison for man involved in Enniskillen bar row

Posted: 3:22 pm July 28, 2023

A 26-YEAR-OLD man who was involved in an altercation at Magee’s Bar in Enniskillen has been sent to prison.
Gabriel O’Donovan appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison to answer charges of common assault, two counts of criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.
The Court heard that on December 19, 2022, police received a call saying that a male had attacked staff working at Magee’s Bar on East Bridge Street, Enniskillen.
Upon arrival, a staff member told officers that the defendant – O’Donovan – had kicked and bit him.
When attempting to arrest O’Donovan, the defendant vigorously resisted them forcing officers to hold him to the ground.
O’Donovan later spat in the police vehicle and did so again in the cell van that took him on his way to custody.
Defending barrister, Craig Patton, asked the Court to give his client credit for his early plea of guilty. It was also disclosed to the Court that O’Donovan had been released on licence having been sentence for armed robbery in the past.
Deputy District Judge Laura Levers told O’Donovan that the seriousness of the offences passed the custodial threshold and sentenced him to four months in prison.

