Marty raises £8k with impressive 24-hour sail

FERMANAGH man Marty Ansfield was celebrating at the weekend after successfully completing a mammoth 24 sail on the Erne – a feat made all the more impressive not only by the fact he successfully traversed high winds, but by the fact he is living with pulmonary fibrosis.

Marty undertook the challenge to support two charities very close to his heart, Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, and Sailability, a scheme which helps those living with a disability savour the joys of sailing.

Setting off last Friday evening and sailing on until the following Saturday evening, the conditions were less than ideal for such an undertaking. However, thanks to the volunteer crew on board Marty, who is currently awaiting a double lung transplant, arrived back on land a hero.

Not only did he impress with his determination and sailing skills, he also raised close to £8,000 which is to be split between the two charities. Marty was also keen to awareness of Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, which runs a respite home in Ballycastle for those living with the condition.

Marty said he would like to thank each and every person who supported him and the two worthy causes.