+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsMarty raises £8k with impressive 24-hour sail
PLAIN SAILING... Marty Ansfield has completed his epic 24-hour sail for Pulmonary Fribrosus NI and Sailability.

Marty raises £8k with impressive 24-hour sail

Posted: 2:50 pm July 6, 2023

FERMANAGH man Marty Ansfield was celebrating at the weekend after successfully completing a mammoth 24 sail on the Erne – a feat made all the more impressive not only by the fact he successfully traversed high winds, but by the fact he is living with pulmonary fibrosis.

Marty undertook the challenge to support two charities very close to his heart, Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, and Sailability, a scheme which helps those living with a disability savour the joys of sailing.

Setting off last Friday evening and sailing on until the following Saturday evening, the conditions were less than ideal for such an undertaking. However, thanks to the volunteer crew on board Marty, who is currently awaiting a double lung transplant, arrived back on land a hero.

Advertisement

Not only did he impress with his determination and sailing skills, he also raised close to £8,000 which is to be split between the two charities. Marty was also keen to awareness of Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, which runs a respite home in Ballycastle for those living with the condition.

Marty said he would like to thank each and every person who supported him and the two worthy causes.

Related posts:

Public urged to help save Fermanagh Community Transport Enniskillen’s Kacper thrilled with trip of a lifetime X-ray gun shines a light on Fermanagh’s Iron Age past

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:50 pm July 6, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA