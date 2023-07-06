Kesh man to appeal theft jail sentence

A KESH man convicted of theft was released on bail to appeal his jail sentence.

Charles Ward, 26, of Crevenish Park, Kesh, was jailed for four months for theft, fraud by false representation and possession of articles in connection with fraud.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard that on June 19 last year, Ward contacted someone online asking to buy a mobile phone that they were selling.

A sale was agreed with the seller forwarding the mobile phone on to Ward while the latter said he would transfer £400 to the seller’s bank account. The money never arrived.

The injured party tried to contact Ward only for the defendant to block him on the social media platform where the sale took place.

Defending solicitor, Patrick Roche, told the Court that his client has no previous record for dishonesty and requested that, given this clear record, something like a suspended sentence instead could be placed “hanging over his head”.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told Ward: “You had no intention of paying for this phone and made no attempt to compensate the victim.”

Ward was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay £400 compensation to the injured party.

Mr Roche filed an application for bail to appeal the sentence which was granted by the Judge with bail set at £500.

In addition, Ward was also convicted of three separate counts of driving without a licence with each offence taking place on January 20, January 26 and January 30 respectively.

Ward pleaded guilty to all three counts and was handed down fines totalling £500 along with a nine-month driving disqualification.

