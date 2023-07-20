+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BLUE SAPPHIRE CELEBRATION . . .Jim and Angel Doogan celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a surprise party at the Westville Hotel.

Blue sapphire celebrations for Jim and Angel

Posted: 4:06 pm July 20, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH couple who played together as children celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last week.

Jim and Angel Doogan were married in Cleenish Parish Church on July 14th, 1958. Jim, who was originally from Ballycassidy, was 21-years-old and Arney woman Angel was 19-years-old.

Now living in Enniskillen, the couple went on to have seven children – five boys and two girls – 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

When asked what the secret of their long marriage was, Angel told the Herald their children and work had kept them going.

“You just have to get on with things,” she said, joking that seven children had been “enough to keep anyone going.”

Angel said their wasn’t a specific moment she and Jim had met, as their families had always been close.

“We grew up with on another,” she said. “We used to play together. An uncle of mine used to take him out to the house on a bicycle. We all played together.”

Sadly, Jim and Angel lost their son David in December 2021 to Motor Neurone Disease (MND). In his memory, 84-years-young Angel took part in the recent Greentown 5/10k MND fundraiser, along with a large group of their family, in memory of David.

Last week Jim and Angel had been expecting a quiet affair on the big day itself. However their children had other plans, laying on a surprise party for the couple’s blue sapphire celebrations at the Westville Hotel the weekend before.

Angel told the Herald they hadn’t been expecting a fuss, believing they were heading out for their Sunday lunch, but when they arrived their children were all there.

“It was a nice wee surprise,” she said.

