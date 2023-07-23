Are these items yours?

POLICE have requested that anyone missing the items of property pictured above to contact them immediately.
The two items below were located by a member of the public at Derryadd Quay, Lisnaskea.
If you own these items or know someone who may do, please get in touch via 101 quoting reference RM23047686 or via email to gdistrictdst@psni.police.uk
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 3:36 pm July 23, 2023