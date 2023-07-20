Anna takes to the sky to celebrate 88th birthday

SKY’S THE LIMIT . . . Anna Erwin celebrated her 88th birthday with a bird’s eye view of the sights of Fermanagh during a helicopter ride.

ANNA Erwin celebrated her 88th birthday earlier this month by getting among the clouds.

The Enniskillen woman was given the treat of her life by her two daughters, Jill and Jane, when they booked her the trip of a lifetime around her beloved Fermanagh in a helicopter.

You would have thought the very thought of going up in a helicopter would make the pensioner nervous, but not Anna, who took it all in her stride.

“I had flown before in an aircraft, but never in a helicopter, so I was a little nervous at the start, but once we were up there it was brilliant. It’s something I’ll never forget,” she said.

“It was very different because you can see all around you and you have a fantastic view of the ground. Fermanagh looked so beautiful that day with its green fields, blue waters, and lovely islands dotted all over.”

Travelling at 115 miles per hour at 1,200 feet, Anna, who has lived at Kinarla for over 60 years, was given a bird’s eye view of her home and Devenish Island as well as the estates of Castlecoole, Florencecourt, and Belle Isle.

“Viewing was so easy. I was surrounded by glass and it was just wonderful to see these sights from the air. I couldn’t believe how beautiful the county looked. No wonder we get so many visitors,” she said.

“The Cutting Edge Helicopters’ pilot was excellent and explained everything to me, including all the views below and many of the instruments in front [of me].”

The birthday present was given to her by her daughters who wanted to give Anna something different.

“Really, it was an unbelievable experience for me. It’s something I’ll never forget,” she said after putting her feet safely back on the ground.