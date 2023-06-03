Weekend litter branded a disgrace

THE state of Enniskillen town centre the morning after the Saturday night revelry has been branded as “a disgrace”.

People flock to the town to enjoy a good night out on the weekend and many for the most part do.

However, one or two go a bit too far with broken glass and vomit covering the centre’s streets come Sunday morning while some of the less considerate amongst us have, to put it politely, trouble locating the rubbish bins after they stumble out of the pubs.

Advertisement

A number of readers got in touch with The Herald with some demanding the Council do more to make the town’s streets more presentable to families visiting the centre on a Sunday.

Emma Foy said: “The streets and footpaths at the back of Charlie’s Bar are awful after a Saturday night, particularly in the Market Street and Cross Street areas.

“Broken glass can fill the footpaths, loading bay and streets.

‘Empty/half full glasses sitting everywhere including empty packets of cigarettes lying on the streets.

“It is literally a disgrace as people have to walk through the paths of glass and also drive through the broken glass on the streets on a Sunday morning.

“Pets and children are most vulnerable as it is totally unsafe for them to walk through this area on a Sunday morning.

“They could injure themselves. More needs to be done by the Council to clean up after a Saturday night or better still prevent this activity getting to this level on a Saturday night.

Advertisement

“Also, there are always black bin-bags dumped at the corner beside the Adrian Dunbar mural after a Saturday night which lie there for weeks and the Council just continually turn a blind eye to this and don’t take action on it.”

Róis Roubz added: “From Darling street to the Diamond has a patchwork of vomit and broken glass on a Sunday morning. It’s disgusting and the vomit lies there all day until Monday.”

Bridget Cox had some sympathy with the Council stating that the problem lay with the litter-bugs themselves. She said: “The people on the night out should have more respect. Do you expect the council works to stay up all night to clean up after these dirty pigs?”

The Council responded by stating that while they are making efforts to tidy up the streets on weekends, they hoped that the public would help them by disposing of their rubbish in the town’s litter bins.

A spokeswoman said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant District and undertakes an ongoing programme of cleansing to deal with litter, dumping, and fly tipping across the District each year.

“This programme includes undertaking a cleanse of Enniskillen town centre every Saturday and Sunday morning.

“The Council provides a network of street litter bins across our towns and villages and the public are encouraged to use the bins provided, or to bring their rubbish home and recycle it in the appropriate household bin.”