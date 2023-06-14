+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Vehicle smash outside Lisbellaw

Posted: 10:14 am June 14, 2023

TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash outside Lisbellaw this morning.

Police were in attendance at the scene on the A4 Belfast Road heading towards Tamlaght having received report of a collision at 8.40am.

The front end of one of the vehicles was badly smashed while a police officer was directly oncoming traffic from the opposite direction so that vehicles heading towards Enniskillen could get past them and the incident scene.

The PSNI have confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

