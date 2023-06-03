Sean McGovern wins appeal again Mannok harassment

Kinawley man Sean McGovern has had his conviction for harassing Mannok directors quashed.

Mr McGovern (64), from Springtown Road, had been convicted of harassing Kevin Lunney, his wife Bronagh, Liam McCaffrey and Tony Lunney on dates between December 20 and December 30, 2020.

Mr McGovern had been sentenced to four month in custody, suspended for two years, on the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, however launched an appeal to the convictions.

When the case was heard at Dungannon County Court this week, the prosecution declined to challenge the case.

