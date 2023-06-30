No jail for man who sexually assaulted sleeping guest

A 46-year-old man who sexually assaulted a sleeping guest at a wedding reception in the Lusty Beg resort in Fermanagh, later contending she took advantage of him, has narrowly avoided prison.

Jason McCafferty from Winchester Park, Derry, was originally charged with rape and attempted rape on August 15, 2019.

He was acquitted of rape at trial last year but the jury could not reach a verdict on attempted rape.

A retrial was sought but on the day this was to commence McCaffery accepted a charge of sexual assault, and the case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Dungannon Crown Court heard both parties were attending a wedding and the victim was booked to stay overnight at the resort.

When she went to bed, McCafferty was “not a welcome guest in her room.”

She was intoxicated and fell asleep fully clothed, but McCafferty pulled up her dress and removed her underwear.

A witness observed him fully exposed and while the victim was unclear what exactly happened she awoke knowing something was touching her.

She then realised “it was a man thrusting at her.”

When arrested McCafferty countered this claiming the victim made a sexual advance on him while he was sleeping, however at the last minute just ahead of sentencing he retracted this and a number of other points he had continued to maintain.

Defence counsel offered the victim “a full and complete apology for the incident” on McCafferty’s behalf.

He also said his client wished to withdraw his claims of, “No recollection or memory, because it doesn’t rest easily with what he indicated to police. He fully accepts his culpability for the sexual assault.”

Addressing McCafferty directly Judge Richard Greene KC said, “Those are very sensible concessions given the history of this matter and the accounts you have variously expressed.”

With the victim, “In that vulnerable state of being asleep and intoxicated, the sexual abuse you perpetrated was outrageous and pernicious. It was claimed to be opportunistic but that does not in any sense diminish the seriousness. Your opportunity was to take advantage of a vulnerable woman.

“When interviewed you made the wholly false and mendacious case that you had been asleep and woke to find the victim had undone your trousers and was pressing her body against you. In essence you alleged you were the victim of sexual assault by her.

“That was an appalling thing to suggest in the circumstances … You repeated that at trial, suggesting she in some way was responsible. You failed to account for that outrageous slur by way of apology or public retraction until today.”

Judge Greene said the lack of memory claim would have pointed to, “A lack of genuine and true remorse and that account was designed to publicly and deliberately avoid the true impact of your offending.

“Your remorse was clouded until today by this charade of a diminishing memory. You know very well what you did, just as when you sexually assaulted the victim then shamed her in your interview … You degraded and humiliated the victim further. The assault was in full view of other guests so more or less committed in public.”

Judge Greene held the custody threshold was passed but, “Despite your cowardly avoidance of full accountability until today, there is just enough for a direct alternative.”

McCafferty was sentenced to 80 hours Community Service and an 18-month Probation Order.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and Sex Offender Registration for five years.