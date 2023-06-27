Maguiresbridge man admits child imagery charges

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE man has pleaded guilty to 11 offences relating to indecent child images and attempted sexual communication and incitement.

Ivor Armstrong (56) from Abbey View, accepted four counts of attempting to communicate sexually with a child, three counts of possessing indecent child imagery, two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and single counts of possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Offending occurred on various dates between March 2019 and November 2021.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the charges were disclosed during the short hearing at which Armstrong appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court.

Judge Fiona Bagnall ruled pre-sentence reports would be required and further advised Armstrong the convictions brought the requirement of signing the Sex Offender Register.

The duration of this and if any further restrictions including whether a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) is considered necessary and appropriate will be determined at sentencing.

Armstrong was remanded on continuing bail terms which include a ban on contact with children, to return to court on 17 August.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007