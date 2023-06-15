Liberty Mutual Insurance to be sold

LIBERTY Mutual Insurance, formally Quinn Insurance, which has a branch in Enniskillen, has announced the sale of personal and small commercial operations in Western Europe to Generali Group for €2.3 billion.

The Enniskillen business employs hundreds of local people at its base in Enniskillen, which was formerly managed by Teleperformance.

The transaction includes Liberty Seguros operations in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal and Spain.

Liberty Mutual said its other European operations, including Liberty Specialty Markets, Liberty Mutual Reinsurance, Liberty Mutual Surety, Liberty IT and Hughes Insurance, are not included in this transaction and will continue to operate in their respective markets.

Liberty Mutual President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Sweeney, said employees have done a tremendous job serving customers, brokers, agents, partners and communities — building a respected and profitable business.