Kesh man’s assault case is dismissed

A KESH man charged with assault and actual bodily harm has had his case dismissed.

Liam McMulkin, 56, of Brookfield, Kesh appeared at a hearing held at Enniskillen Magistrates Court in relation to an incident that took place at the Mayfly Inn Bar and restaurant, Kesh, on February 13 of last year.

The Court heard from the main witness, Adam Stronge, that he was at the Inn with his girlfriend and claimed that he had been aggressively approach by McMulkin at the bar and claimed he asked him: “Is that your woman?”. After replying, “yes”, Stronge then said that McMulkin said: “Do you want to make a problem out of it?”, before “squaring up to me” before being head-butted.

Stronge said he was taken to the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) where he received three stitches on a one-inch gash on his right eyebrow.

Defending barrister, Gavyn Cairns, asked Stronge about an incident prior to this where the witness’ girlfriend had walked over to where McMulkin’s daughter was sitting and straddled over her with Stronge laughing.

Stronge said he knew “nothing about that”. Mr Cairns then put it to Stronge that McMulkin had come over to the bar and asked him about the incident with his daughter. He then asked Stronge if he recalled shouting to McMulkin, “what the f**k is it to you?”. Stronge said he couldn’t recall.

Mr Cairns then asked Stronge, “do you remember pushing my client with both hands and then when you came forward again, he put his hands up to protect himself and that then you both grazed your heads accidentally to cause the cut above your eye?”. Stronge replied, “no, that’s not what happened”.

In his testimony, McMulkin told the Court he had been trying to defend himself after Stronge had become aggressive.

In delivering her verdict, District Judge Alana McSorley said: “With no other witnesses, this is a credibility case. I prefer the evidence of the defendant. Therefore, this case is dismissed.”