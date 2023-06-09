Judge rejects Sean McGovern restraining orders

Following consideration a judge has rejected an application to retain Restraining Orders connected to a dispute around Mannok Limited after a harassment conviction was quashed when the Public Prosecution Service declined to challenge an appeal.

Sean McGovern (64) from Springtown Road, Kinawley denied harassing Kevin Lunney, his wife Bronagh, and fellow directors Liam McCaffrey and Tony Lunney, between 30 October and 20 December 2020.

