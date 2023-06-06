Guilty plea to three Derrylin murders

The day after a jury was sworn for trial around the murders of three generations of the same family, including a baby in a horrific fire, the defendant has changed his plea without any evidence being called.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (32) was charged with murdering Denise Gossett (45) her son Roman (16) and daughter Sabrina (19) whose baby daughter Morgana Quinn, also perished in the blaze in Derrylin in 2018.

Today he was re-arraigned and admitted to the murder of Sabrina, Roman and baby Morgana, however maintained his position around Denise accepting manslaughter by way of suicide pact.

