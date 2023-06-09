Enniskillen’s human milk helps over 1,000 babies a year

Liz Bailie, Human Milk Bank coordinator, Nicola Burchmore, community infant feeding lead, Hilary Campbell, head of service public health, Lorraine Holden, Human Milk Bank service admin support and Susan Rogers, lead nurse public health. Seated are Cathy Mullan with six month daughter Fiadh from Omagh and Clare Sizeland with nine month old son Ruairi from Enniskillen who donated donor milk.

THE ENNISKILLEN-based Human Milk Bank supported over 1,000 premature babies last year, and has once again appealed for new breast milk donors to come forwards to help it support even more.

The only one of its kind on the island of Ireland, the team at the Western Trust run facility at the SWAH recently celebrated World Human Milk Donation Day, and took the opportunity to thank all the mother who had supported it with donations, particularly during the pandemic, by inviting them in for tea and cake.

“We are indebted to our donor mums who have continued to provide essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal units in hospitals throughout Ireland,” said Susan Rogers, lead practice nurse in public health at the Trust, who also paid tribute to the hard working Milk Bank team.

Ms Rogers urged other potential donors to come forward.

“It is essential that we continue to recruit donors at this very challenging time and I would appeal to expectant mums to consider becoming a donor and also that they promote the Human Milk Bank to other mums to be,” she said.

“Breastfeeding is one of the best protections for babies and mothers are encouraged to consider donating.”

Ms Rogers noted the Human Milk Bank – which is supported by the Voluntary Blood Bikers who transport the precious milk around the country – had provided donor milk for 1,004 premature babies in 2022, of which 279 were either a twin or triplet.

Since January this year, the service also recruited 114 donors and provided 432 litres of donor milk to babies around Ireland.

For those interested and able to become a donor, the Western Trust has made a video providing an introduction to the Human Milk Bank, including how breast milk is donated and distributed, which is available on its website (www.westerntrust.hscni.net) or its YouTube channel.

You can also find out more, including how to become a donor, by calling the Human Milk Bank on 028 68628333 or by emailing tmb.swah@westerntrust.hscni.net