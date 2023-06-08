Community invited to ‘danceathon’ at Clinton Centre

WITH plans continuing to reopen the Clinton Centre in Enniskillen to the public, the local community is invited to a midsummer danceathon at the centre at the end of this month.

Having previously been home to an art gallery, cafe and youth hostel, the centre on Belmore Street was lying idle for a number of years after closing in 2017. However, in January 2020 it was taken over by the peacebuilding group UISCE (Understanding Ireland Socially Culturally Economically).

Unfortunately, plans to turn the centre into a peacebuilding campus attracting students from across the world took a hit with the outbreak of Covid, but in recent times these international volunteers have been on site, staying at the centre and working on various projects, such as on the proposed Enniskillen to Sligo cross-border greenway.

UISCE is also currently offering English classes for those new to the area, and it is organising a ‘faculty club’ for local teachers to engage in peacebuilding. Next month the centre will also be hosting a music summer camp for children, organised by the Gildea School of Music.

There are also plans to reopen the ground floor of the building, that previously housed the art gallery, which the upcoming danceathon will help fund.

UISCE director Keith McNair said, “The plan is for the ground floor to be used in the evening as a rehearsal/performance space for local music and singing groups and, in the afternoon, once staff are in place, school students from all school backgrounds can meet here after school, get a snack, do some homework, socialise, even while waiting for the bus home.”

He added, “Re-opening the Clinton Centre will help bring more life to Belmore Street, one of Enniskillen’s key shopping areas.

“It can also point the way for this area to be even more attractive.”

With UISCE entirely dependent on donations and the hard work of its volunteers, the danceathon will help it on its way to its £10,000 fundraising target for reopening the ground floor.

It will involve hours of dancing, including cha cha cha and samba, with dance lessons from experienced instructors, will feature Irish traditional music, and is open to everyone.

The midsummer danceathon takes place on June 23rd at 7pm. For more information email info@uisce.org.

