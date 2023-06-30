Care home worker who stole £30,000 banned from job

A HOME help who helped herself to £30,000 from a vulnerable person has been banned from working as a care worker again.

Anne Allen been working as a care assistant at a private nursing/residential home in Fermanagh since September 2018 which was run by Omagh-based Lakeland Care Trust when stole the money over a period of time from the injured party she was supposed to be caring for.

Last October, Allen was jailed for one year – a sentence that was suspended for three years after admitting the offence which took place between May 2020 and May 2012.

Due to this conviction, an NI Social Care Trust fitness to practice committee has removed Allen from the Council register due to her abusing her position of trust.

In its published decision, the committee said it heard evidence from Allen who described what had happened as “total nightmare” .

The report said: “She told the Committee that she regretted everything that had happened, that she did not know why she did what she did, and that this had been a ‘total nightmare’.

“She said that she had not stolen as much as £30,000 but that she did not remember how much she had stolen.

“Although (Allen) gave evidence that she would not repeat her behaviour in the future, the Committee was not satisfied as to this due to (her) lack of explanation for her behaviour in the first place.”

The fitness to practice committee also expressed scepticism about Allen’s expression of remorse, adding: “The Committee noted the Registrant’s reflective statement, and considered that her remorse was pre-dominantly focused on how the events impacted on her own family rather than the service user and their family.”

The Committee said Allen’s serious criminal behaviour was fundamentally incompatible with registration as a social care worker.

It said: “The Committee considered the potential impact of a Removal Order on (Allen), but concluded that the protection of service users and the wider public interest in the system of regulation outweighed the interests of the Registrant.

“In all of the circumstances, the Committee concluded that a Removal Order was the only sanction available to it to protect the public… and to mark the seriousness and unacceptability of the Registrant’s criminal behaviour.”