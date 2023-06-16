Breaking news: Taxi crashes into Enniskillen shop

THE Emergency Services are dealing with a major incident taking place in Enniskillen earlier this morning.

It is believed that a taxi lost control and crashed through the front doors of the Spar 24-hour shop on Queen’s Street opposite the police barracks.

A Northern Ireland Air Ambulance spokesman said: “A 999 call was received at 10.33am on Friday, June 16 following reports of an incident in the Queen Street Area, Enniskillen.

“Two Ambulances, One Rapid Response Paramedic and Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to South West Acute Hospital by Ambulance.”