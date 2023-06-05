Jury sworn in at Derrylin fire trial

The scene of the house fire outside Derrylin in 2018. Photo: Andrew Paton

A jury has been sworn in the case of the alleged murders of three generations of the same family, including a baby at a horrific fire in County Fermanagh.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (32) whose address was given as the scene of the horror incident of Molly Road, Derrylin, has remained remanded in custody since his arrest.

He is charged with murdering Denise Gossett (45) her son Roman (16) and daughter Sabrina (19) whose baby daughter Morgana, also perished in the blaze.

Advertisement

All resided in the County Fermanagh property when the incident occurred on 27 February 2018.

Allen denies the charges as well as one count of arson endangering life, however has accepted manslaughter of two adult victims, due to a suicide pact.

He continues to deny murder of Roman and the baby Morgana, contending they were already deceased.

Evidence in the case is expected to begin being heard tomorrow (Tuesday).

For more on this story see Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald.