£7 million extension at Enniskillen Integrated Primary

OFFICIAL OPENING... Dr Mark Browne officially opens a new £6.9 million seven-classroom extension at Enniskillen Integrated Primary School. Pictured (L to R) Edel Leonard, teacher; Adele Kerr, Principal; Dr Mark Browne; Emma Lynn, teacher; Una O’Donnell, Vice Principal; pupils Matilda Walker and Oscar Hall.

THERE were celebrations in Drumcoo last week as Enniskillen Integrated Primary School officially opened its new £6.9 million extension.

With the first sod being turned on the build in June 2021, the state-of-the-art classroom extension to the school and its nursery unit has removed the need for temporary accommodation at the school.

While the extension has been open since January this year, Dr Mark Browne, permanent secretary at the Department of Education, was on hand to officially mark the opening of the school last Friday. He said it gave him “great pleasure” to be in Enniskillen to celebrate the opening of the “magnificent new facilities,” which were funded through the UK government’s Fresh Start programme.

Advertisement

“The investment of almost £7 million will enhance the educational experience for everyone currently involved with Enniskillen Integrated Primary School and future generations,” said Dr Browne.

“The opening of any new school extension or building is something to be celebrated. However, a building is only part of what makes a school. It is the pupils and teachers who are the heartbeat.

“I would like to commend staff, pupils and parents for their perseverance and patience over the last number of years as the project team has taken the work through from design to planning and construction.

“These new, modern facilities will match the school’s collective enthusiasm and passion for learning and teaching as it continues on its education journey.

“I wish the staff and school management every success for the future in their new facilities.”

To mark the opening of the extension, the school shared a five minute video of its history on its Facebook page, celebrating three-and-a-half decades of integrated primary education in Fermanagh, including footage and video of past pupils and staff down through the years.

The video also includes drone footage of the new and improved extended school, as well as students enjoying the new facilities.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, a school spokesman paid tribute to school principal Adele Kerr.

“This morning we have enjoyed the most beautiful official opening to our new building. It is truly incredible to think how far the school has come in just under 35 years,” they said.

“Big love to our fearless leader Adele Kerr for empowering us all to be our best selves and for allowing us the freedom to grow and thrive. Our little bubble of awesomeness is a tribute to you and we are blessed to have you at the helm.”