Tempo man dies on holiday in Spain

Aran Sheridan, 52, who passed away in his sleep

A TEMPO native has tragically died while on holiday in Spain.

Aran Sheridan, 52, passed away peacefully in his sleep from natural causes in Majorca on Wednesday morning, May 3.

Originally from Tempo, Mr Sheridan is a former pupil of St Joseph’s College and St Michael’s College in Enniskillen. He had been living in Omagh for the past number of years with his wife Paula née Gunn, who is formerly from Teemore, and two sons Joel and Conrad.

Mr Sheridan, pictured right, was a keen cyclist with the Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club (OWCC) and had gone with the club on a five-day cycling trip to Majorca in Spain earlier this month.

“Eighteen members from Omagh Wheelers went out to cycle the hills around Majorca on a five-day tour. We had been there before and this was our third visit,” Joanne Gray, chairwoman of the OWCC, explained.

“Aran passed away peacefully on the Wednesday morning at the end of our trip. It was a terrible shock for everyone.

“I have cycled with Aran for years, like so many of the other members, and he represented the club in many events.”

Ms Gray also posted a poignant tribute to Mr Sheridan on the OWCC Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of our dear cycling friend and member Aran Sheridan,” Ms Gray wrote.

“Aran passed away peacefully from natural causes on holiday in Majorca. Deepest sympathies to his wife Paula, his two lovely boys Joel and Conrad, and his parents Owen and Philomena.

“Aran was a committed member of Omagh Wheelers and during his time as a committee member, he organised many leisure events and cycling trips. He represented the club in many sportives across Ireland and also at many inter-club races.

“Aran loved cycling and always had the biggest smile on his face and the best laugh. We will miss him dearly.”

An employee of Mannok Precast in Derrylin, formerly known as Quinn Precast, since 2019, the company described him as “a valued, skilled, and trusted member” of their team.

“All of Aran’s colleagues in Mannok are deeply saddened by his untimely death,” a Mannok statement said.

“Aran was a valued, skilled, and trusted member of the Precast team and is sadly missed by everyone who knew and worked with him. We express our deepest condolences to Aran’s wife Paula, children Joel and Conrad, and his extended family.”

Funeral details are to be confirmed.