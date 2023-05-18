Talented Enniskillen woman Clara gets nomination nod

A DEBUT album released by Enniskillen singer-songwriter Clara Tracey has been shortlisted for an award in the final of the ‘Night and Day Festival Song’ contest, which is set to take place next June.

The 35-year-old is one of the up and coming talents on the local music scene, and to date, she has released five singles and one album, titled ‘Black Forest’.

Clara’s 11-track album, which features all original songs including her hit single ‘Soap Girls’, has been shortlisted in the ‘Night and Day’ contest, which is aiming to recognise the best of Ireland’s top musicians.

The winner of the competition will be given a slot at the major two-day music festival which will take place at the Lough Key Forest Park in Roscommon, on June 24 and June 25.

The local talent, who is a daughter of one of Fermanagh’s most successful business men Patsy Tracey, was delighted with the release of her ‘Black Forest’ album.

“’Black Forest ‘was born at midnight in a smoky red wine haze and excellent company,” the Paris resident told the Herald.

“She couldn’t have asked for a better delivery and I passed out so happily that I forgot to write this welcome speech so here we are.”

Golden Plec, the judging committee which will pick the ‘Night and Day’ song winner, feels that the French-based singer is a worthy nominee.

“With ‘Black Forest’, Clara Tracey has delivered a deeply impressive debut album that announces her as an exceptionally magnetic talent,” said the organising committee.

“It’s bursting with boundless potential and it is an album which implores you to submit to its alluring charms.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007