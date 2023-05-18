+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTalented Enniskillen woman Clara gets nomination nod
TOP SINGER... Clara Tracey has released a new single, 'Baby Witch.'

Talented Enniskillen woman Clara gets nomination nod

Posted: 3:23 pm May 18, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A DEBUT album released by Enniskillen singer-songwriter Clara Tracey has been shortlisted for an award in the final of the ‘Night and Day Festival Song’ contest, which is set to take place next June.
The 35-year-old is one of the up and coming talents on the local music scene, and to date, she has released five singles and one album, titled ‘Black Forest’.
Clara’s 11-track album, which features all original songs including her hit single ‘Soap Girls’, has been shortlisted in the ‘Night and Day’ contest, which is aiming to recognise the best of Ireland’s top musicians.
The winner of the competition will be given a slot at the major two-day music festival which will take place at the Lough Key Forest Park in Roscommon, on June 24 and June 25.
The local talent, who is a daughter of one of Fermanagh’s most successful business men Patsy Tracey, was delighted with the release of her ‘Black Forest’ album.
“’Black Forest ‘was born at midnight in a smoky red wine haze and excellent company,” the Paris resident told the Herald.
“She couldn’t have asked for a better delivery and I passed out so happily that I forgot to write this welcome speech so here we are.”
Golden Plec, the judging committee which will pick the ‘Night and Day’ song winner, feels that the French-based singer is a worthy nominee.
“With ‘Black Forest’, Clara Tracey has delivered a deeply impressive debut album that announces her as an exceptionally magnetic talent,” said the organising committee.
“It’s bursting with boundless potential and it is an album which implores you to submit to its alluring charms.”

Related posts:

Maloney set for Enniskillen gig at Charlie’s Bar Caritas variety concert at the Ardhowen this weekend

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:23 pm May 18, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA