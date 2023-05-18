Sadness at death of much loved Lisnaskea man Gerry

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Gerard Dolan, formally of Drumhaw Park in Lisnaskea, who was a ‘friend to so many’ in his home town and throughout the county.

Mr Dolan, 53, passed away on Wednesday at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his son Oran, brothers Francis, Noel and Stephen and his sisters Catherine and Tina. He is predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Winny and his brothers John and Tony.

Mr Dolan was remembered by Canon Jimmy McPhillips at his Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea on Saturday morning as a ‘good natured and kind hearted individual’ who was a ‘real giver’.

Born in Lisnaskea on February 16, 1970, Mr Dolan was a dependable sibling to Francis, Noel, Stephen, Catherine and Tina, and from an early age, he had a laid back person, who was never easily fazed.

A lover of sport, with a particular passion for GAA and soccer, Mr Dolan was actively involved with the Lisnaskea Emmetts GAA club and the Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club.

He was the long-serving kit man for Lisnaskea Rovers and ‘his heart lay’ with the team. Known for his work ethic, Mr Dolan took on many jobs, including washing and preparing the playing kit, mending the goal nets and laying out the flags before matches at the home ground.

The Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club paid a tribute to their loyal club man on social media, saying, “it is with a heavy heart, we have lost our good friend. He was our long time kit man and a friend to so many.”

Mr Dolan was also heavily involved with the local Lisnaskea GAA teams, especially the hurlers. He regularly attended club and county games and loved to travel to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Finals.

The much-loved community member loved to buy old cars, ‘do them up’ and sell them on. He was also remembered for his love of bikes, especially his two Honda 250 Superdream bikes which he owned.

Canon McPhillips described Mr Dolan as the ‘local Del Boy’, as he often offered advice to the local community on where was the best place to buy a ‘strimmer or a lawn mower’.

Following the Requiem Mass at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

