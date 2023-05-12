+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRory Gallagher steps back as Derry GAA manager

Rory Gallagher steps back as Derry GAA manager

Posted: 8:15 pm May 12, 2023

RORY Gallagher has stepped back as the manager of the Derry senior intercounty football team.

The dramatic news comes in the wake of allegations made by his estranged wife Nicola on social media earlier this week, detailing allegations of several serious instances of domestic abuse over a prolonged period.

Derry assistant manager Ciaran Meenagh, a native of Loughmacrory, will now assume the role of manager ahead of their Ulster final date with Armagh this Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a statement confirming his departure, Gallagher said: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry Senior football Manager with immediate effect. This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

Related posts:

Road closed due to serious collision Easter commemorations taking place across Fermanagh Council united in demand for a public inquiry into SWAH

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:15 pm May 12, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA