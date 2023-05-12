Police investigate Erne Integrated College allegation

ALLEGATIONS . . .Police are investigating a report of ‘non- recent inappropriate behaviour’ at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen while principal Jimmy Jackson-Ware announced he is to retire later this year.

Last Wednesday the Enniskillen school hit the headlines after nine of the 11 members on its board of governors resigned.

It is understood an inspection carried out by the Education and Training Inspectorate earlier this year found the safeguarding arrangements at the college, which has over 350 pupils and around 75 staff, were unsatisfactory.

The PSNI has since said it was investigating a report of “non recent inappropriate behaviour” at the school, and was “making enquiries to establish the circumstances.”

“We will continue to work with our partners to protect and safeguard children,” said a spokesman.

The union representing a large number of teachers at the school, NASUWT, has described the situation as “very unusual” and called on the Department of Education to ensure adequate governance arrangements were put in place to ensure the proper running of the school.

The Department said it was working with the NI Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) and the school to clarify the situation and ensure effective governance. It added principal Jimmy Jackson-Ware and the senior management at the school were managing its daily functioning.

Principal Jackson-Ware dismissed rumours he had also announced his retirement from the school last week, stating he would be retiring later this year as previously planned.

Mr Jackson-Ware said the resignation of the governors was a temporary situation and the school would continue to function as normal, stating the situation would have no impact on its “high quality learning and teaching.”

In a statement, the principal added,“Right from the inception of integrated education I have been a passionate supporter of the movement which I believe is a vital force for positive change in Northern Ireland.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be the principal of an integrated school.

“Since my appointment as Principal in September 2015 the school has experienced significant improvement in terms of the built environment, curriculum development, working relationships and student academic achievement.

“This could not have been achieved without the hard work, dedication and support of both the staff and governors during my 8 year tenure and I offer my heartfelt thanks.

“My passion for integrated education remains the same and I wish Erne Integrated College every success in the future.”