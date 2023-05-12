+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Nicola Gallagher thanks community for support

Posted: 5:34 pm May 12, 2023

LOCAL woman Nicola Gallagher has thanked the public for its support after a recent viral social media post, in which she outlined a series of extremely serious domestic abuse allegations.

Posting in the comments of the post on Facebook, which has been shared over 3,800 times and has been liked by over 16,000 people, Ms Gallagher wrote, “Thank you to everyone.

I am overwhelmed by all the love and support, I feel so humbled and grateful for the strength that has been sent to me.”

Yesterday, Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher, Ms Gallagher’s estranged husband, issued a statement regarding the social media post.

In that statement, issued through his solicitors, he said the allegations against him had been “investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.”

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter,” he said.

