McQuade says this team has a point to prove

St Kevin's College PE teacher and Fermanagh ladies captain Shannan McQuade has the full support of her pupils (from left) Sadhbh McDonald, Raenah Cosgrove, Mollie Carson, Shannan McQuade, Saoirse Wray and Anna Rooney ahead of Saturday’s Ulster Final with Down.

Fermanagh ladies captain Shannan McQuade has been around the county scene long enough to know that Ulster Finals are not easily won. The Tempo club player made her intercounty debut ten years ago and was appointed captain this season by James Daly.

She believes this squad of players has a point to prove on Saturday afternoon when they line out against Down.

“I think a lot of people see us as a junior team and that we’re happy to compete in juniors, but we want to go out and prove a point that we’re not happy with being junior.

“We’ve played before at intermediate (level) and we were in the All Ireland Intermediate Final before, so we want to push on and show people that we’re not junior and not be the ‘wee Fermanagh team’ that everyone thinks (we are).”

This is Fermanagh’s second meeting with Down in the last month, having already drawn with them in a low-scoring outing at the end of April. McQuade is well aware of what’s needed when they meet on Saturday afternoon in Moy;

“I think we only scored one score from play (the last day) so it’s something we’ve definitely focused on since then and especially in the Derry match, it wasn’t the one person doing all the scoring.

