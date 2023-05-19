+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Looking good for Sinn Fein across Fermanagh

Looking good for Sinn Fein across Fermanagh

Posted: 1:22 pm May 19, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

The counting in the Fermanagh wards is only just beginning here at the Omagh Leisure Centre in the local election, but already it’s looking like it’s going to be Sinn Fein’s weekend once again.

The counting is being split across Friday and Saturday, with Enniskillen and Erne East counts taking place today, and Erne North and Erne West tomorrow.

However the candidates and their teams were on hand this morning to take note of the tallies, and already it’s looking like Sinn Fein will be topping the poll across the county, just like in the previous Assembly election.

Things are also looking good for the DUP at the moment.

While it is looking like our independent candidates will struggle, it is important to stress this is a Single Transferable Vote election and, as is always the case in such elections, transfers will be key.

Keep up to date with all the results via our live blog here.

