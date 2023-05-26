+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Local athletes excel at Ulster Schools' Finals
Jack O Connor of St Michaels Enniskillen (1041) on his way to the first of three Gold Medals on the day in the Junior Boys 100m at the Ulster Schools' Athletics Finals.

Local athletes excel at Ulster Schools’ Finals

Posted: 12:27 pm May 26, 2023

At the Ulster Schools’ Finals, Jack O’Connor matched his previous year’s performance by taking home three gold medals in the junior age group.

The Belcoo athlete’s first gold came on the track, in the 100m final, stopping the clock at 11.73 seconds. In his fifth race of the day, an unfazed O’Connor was a convincing winner over 200m, in a time of 23.66.

His most impressive performance of the day came in his last race when he made up a 10-metre deficit on Regent House to anchor St Michaels 4 x 100m relay team to victory in 47.11.

The Junior 1500m was a classic. With 600m to go the medals were decided after three athletes broke clear. Mark Kearns of St Bricin’s, Belturbet, along with Harry McKenzie of Enniskillen Royal Grammar and Odhran McBrearty of St Columba’s College, Stranorlar right on record pace.

