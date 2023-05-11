+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Former Fermanagh players and Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher.

Gallagher responds to domestic abuse allegations

Posted: 12:47 pm May 11, 2023
DERRY manager Rory Gallagher has issued a statement following allegations of domestic abuse posted by his estranged wife Nicola on social media.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening his estranged wife posted a series of extremely serious allegations spanning their lengthy relationship.
The post has generated a huge reaction online.
In a statement through his solicitors, Gallagher said: “I have been made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me.
“Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.
“Following long running court proceedings in Family Courts in both jurisdictions, I was granted a full Residence Order in respect of our three young children on February 17 2023. This outcome was recommended by social services.”
“Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.
“My focus over the past 4 years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.
“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

