Election results – Fermanagh counting complete
John Feely, Sinn Fein.

Election results – Fermanagh counting complete

Posted: 4:57 pm May 20, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

All the councillors who will represent Fermanagh for the next four years have now been elected.

It’s been Sinn Fein’s day again here at the Omagh count centre, with the party securing a historic three seats in Erne West, and two in Erne North.

Indeed, the party took exactly half of the ten seats in contention in today’s two Fermanagh counts, Erne North and Erne West.

Saturday began with the Erne West results, and Anthony Feely and newcomer Elaine Brough topping the poll and being elected on the first round of counting. They were quickly followed by SF party colleague Declan McArdle, who will be another new face in the next Council.

The party also saw the re-election of Debbie Coyle in Erne North, and of John Feely, who will be returning to the Council after a four year absence.

Elsewhere, the DUP’s David Mahon was elected in Erne North, while Mark Ovens from the UUP and Adam Gannon from the SDLP were elected in Erne West.

The biggest battle of the day was for the last seat in Erne North, with it coming down to the wire between the SDLP’s John Coyle and the UUP’s John McClaughry, both sitting councillors.

In the end, it was the UUP’s day, with Cllr McClaughry pipping a devastated Cllr Coyle to the post.

For a round up of yesterday’s action click here, and make sure to pick up Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald for full results and analysis!

