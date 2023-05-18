+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Columba fondly remembered as a 'colourful character'
The late Columba Fitzpatrick.

Columba fondly remembered as a ‘colourful character’

Posted: 4:05 pm May 18, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

THE Enniskillen community has been left saddened following the death of one of its most popular characters Columba Fitzpatrick.

Formally of Glenwood Gardens, Mr Fitzpatrick, 79, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Monday, surrounded by his family.

“He was a character and was very quick-witted,” Columba’s son Pio said. “Everybody left his company in better form.

“He could relate to people of all ages and make a connection. He was comfortable talking to anyone and that was a great gift to have.”

Columba was also a great supporter and promoter of Irish culture.

“He loved his country. He loved Irish history and the Irish language, as well as the GAA, of course,” Pio explained. “He was probably one of the last players of his era from the old Enniskillen GAA teams, and he took great pride in that.”

Columba was remembered by Enniskillen Gaels GAA club, who extended their sympathies to the Fitzpatrick family on the passing of ‘a loyal friend to the Gaels for many years’.

His other love in life was fishing and he regularly fished the Drowes River in Donegal.

“He’d always say it was the craic and camaraderie that he had with his friends when he was fishing at the Drowes that mattered the most. If he got a fish it was a bonus,” Pio said.

“I remember him every New Year’s Eve getting his fishing kit ready. He’d be tying flies and checking his fishing gear. Then it was off to the Drowes the next day to try and catch the first salmon of the year.”

An electrician by trade, there weren’t many places around the country that Columba hadn’t worked at.

“Any time you’d be in the car with him he’d be pointing out a house or a factory or a school that he wired. He’d tell you who he was on the job with and there’d always be a story about it,” Pio said.

Sadly, it was a double bereavement for the Fitzpatrick family as Columba’s sister Dolores (Doley) died in Luton, England, on the same day as his passing. She was 89 years old.

“Doley and my dad were very close. She was older and would have looked out for him when they were growing up,” Pio said.

Dearly loved husband of Bridget (nee lunny) and much loved father of Elena Kelly (Damian), Pio (Karen), Sean (Season), Rory (Sally), Colm, Laoiseach Nolan (Karol). Loved and cherished grandfather to all his loving grandchildren. Dear brother of Damian (Chubby), Josephine Cullen (Tony), Elena Snowden (Hugh) and the late Doley Walker, Molaise, Don (Etta), Noel, Joan Lunny, Denise Lyons and Una.

