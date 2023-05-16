+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Car fire closes road in Derrylin

Car fire closes road in Derrylin

Posted: 10:29 am May 16, 2023

A CAR fire earlier this morning has closed the Belturbet Road in Derrylin.

The blaze has ensured that the road has been sealed off for vehicles going in both directions.

No one is believed to be injured.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “The Belturbet Road in Derrylin is currently closed in both directions, near Teemore Engineering, due to a vehicle fire. Diversions are in place.”

