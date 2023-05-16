Car fire closes road in Derrylin

A CAR fire earlier this morning has closed the Belturbet Road in Derrylin.
The blaze has ensured that the road has been sealed off for vehicles going in both directions.
No one is believed to be injured.
Advertisement
A PSNI spokeswoman said: “The Belturbet Road in Derrylin is currently closed in both directions, near Teemore Engineering, due to a vehicle fire. Diversions are in place.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:29 am May 16, 2023