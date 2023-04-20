Young Skins edge Ulster Cup semi

Enniskillen Rugby girls are into the final of the Under 14 Ulster Cup.

Enniskillen 7

Omagh 0

Enniskillen Under 14s booked their place in the Ulster Cup decider thanks to a Natalie Turner try in the econd half. Skins will now play City of Derry/Coleraine/Limavady as they bid for silverware.

Omagh kicked off and the Skins pack got quickly into the game with some strong carries by Lilly-Ella Morrison and captain Alice Seaney.

The Omagh defence was resolute and for the first period of the game, Skins were unable to get out of their own half.

The home forwards were being marshalled well by Julia Mulligan. Outhalf Cerys Robinson was moving the ball wide where possible but Skins were unable to break the gain line under pressure from the visitors.

On 11 minutes Skins finally entered Omagh territory and were awarded a scrum on the Omagh 22’. After some slick handling my the midfield of Nikki McChesney and Cara Brock, Ruby Moore was released down the left wing only to be tackled into touch 5 metres out.

The remainder of the first half continued with neither side able to make a decisive break due to determined tackling and handling errors on both sides.

Skins started the second half brightly with the introduction of Carrie McCourt who integrated into the forwards seamlessly.

The home side were beginning to find their rhythm, building phase after phase with some dynamic loose play by Jessica Kingston and Abbie McCarthy-Magwood. The attack was spread from the left to Rowena Kells on the right who side stepped several players and gained valuable ground before Skins moved it left again and after several more phases Natalie Turner crashed over from 5 metres with a try.

This was a well deserved try after a long period of Skins pressure against a well organised Omagh defence. Alice Seaney confidently added the conversion to make it 7-0.

With a score finally on the board, Skins were growing in confidence. Julia Mulligan was not allowing the visiting number 9 any time on the ball.

Ruby Moore and Natalie Turner were beginning to find space, making valuable ground with some hard, direct lines from Cara Brock. The breakdown was being hotly contested by Jessica Kingston and Olivia Roulston.

Omagh rallied only to be hauled into touch metres from the Skins line. A short line out throw and a charge from Mia McGrath relieved the pressure, quickly linking with player of the match Abigail Kernaghan who had carried well throughout the game.

Skins controlled possession for the remainder of the game and sealed the narrow victory in a tense semi final.