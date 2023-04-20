Ulster glory for St Kevin’s schoolboys

St. Kevin’s 2-10
Breifne College 2-8
In a grandstand finish, St. Kevin’s under 15.5s held on for a historic first-ever Nagle Cup win.
The Lisnaskea schoolboys held a wind-assisted six-point lead but as the game wore on Breifne College cut it back to two.
However, the Fermanagh side held on for victory.
Posted: 3:42 pm April 20, 2023