Ulster glory for St Kevin’s schoolboys

St. Kevin's players, with managerial duo, Tony Collins and Raymond Johnston, celebrate the College's first ever Nagle Cup triumph.

St. Kevin’s 2-10

Breifne College 2-8

In a grandstand finish, St. Kevin’s under 15.5s held on for a historic first-ever Nagle Cup win.

Advertisement

The Lisnaskea schoolboys held a wind-assisted six-point lead but as the game wore on Breifne College cut it back to two.

However, the Fermanagh side held on for victory.

Read the full match report in Wednesday’s paper.