+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAUlster glory for St Kevin’s schoolboys
St. Kevin's players, with managerial duo, Tony Collins and Raymond Johnston, celebrate the College's first ever Nagle Cup triumph.

Ulster glory for St Kevin’s schoolboys

Posted: 3:42 pm April 20, 2023

St. Kevin’s 2-10

Breifne College 2-8

In a grandstand finish, St. Kevin’s under 15.5s held on for a historic first-ever Nagle Cup win.

Advertisement

The Lisnaskea schoolboys held a wind-assisted six-point lead but as the game wore on Breifne College cut it back to two.

However, the Fermanagh side held on for victory.

Read the full match report in Wednesday’s paper.

 

Related posts:

St Kevin’s book their place in Nagle Cup Final Daly ready for ‘formidable’ Leitrim McFaul back training with Derry ahead of Erne clash

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:42 pm April 20, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA