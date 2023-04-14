Support service marks 10 years helping families

Paul Kellagher (Action for Children, Children's Services Manager); Seána Connor (Action for Children Fermanagh Hub Co-ordinator); and Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Lisa McGarvey (Action for Children, Practice Team Leader); Jemma Dolan MLA; Bronwyn Campbell, Family Support Hub Regional Co-ordinator; Dr Priscilla Magee, Locality Planning Co-ordinator; and Clodagh Flynn (musician).

THE FERMANAGH Family Support Hub has marked its 10th anniversary helping the youth of the county.

Since opening in 2013, the local sign-posting service by Action for Children Early Intervention Hub has helped almost 4,000 children and young people, and over 3,200 families, and has created a strong network of community, voluntary and statutory providers over the past decade.

Seána Connor, Action for Children Fermanagh hub coordinator, said the service had been “transformative” in the local area.

Advertisement

“This type of support is crucial in an area where access to services often requires extensive travel or negotiation of other barriers,” she said.

“Many families have had their lives turned around after receiving support within the local community thanks to the wonderful connections we have built over the last ten years within the community, voluntary and statutory sectors.

“Our ambition has been to support children, young people and their families’ health and wellbeing at the earliest stage possible to try and avert the need for statutory and crisis-based services which are expensive and difficult to access.

“Fermanagh parents have been speaking of the support they have received from the service over the years.

“We really don’t know where we would have been without the support,” said one local mother, whose son was awaiting a medical diagnosis.

“They were always only ever a phone call away,” she added. “I certainly would’ve been very lonely and less knowledgeable if we hadn’t connected with them. I just know they’re always there if I need them.”

Another mother, who had been diagnosed with post-natal depression, said the service had changed her and her family’s lives.

Advertisement

“I now encourage families in need of support to actively self-refer. I went from being embarrassed to empowered. From feeling broken to whole and inspired,” she said.

To mark the service’s 10th anniversary, Fermanagh and Omagh Council illuminated Enniskillen Castle red in honour of the Action for Children service.

Chairman Cllr Barry McElduff also held a reception for the team at Enniskillen Townhall.

If you’re searching for emotional or practical support in your area, reach out to the Action for Children Fermanagh Family Support Hub today on 028 6632 4181.