St Kevin's book their place in Nagle Cup Final
The St. Kevin’s U15 team which has qualified for the Ulster Schools' Nagle Cup final.

St Kevin’s book their place in Nagle Cup Final

Posted: 2:45 pm April 4, 2023

St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea 2-14

St John the Baptist College, Portadown 1-6

This morning at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown, St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea booked their place in the Under 15.5 Nagle Cup Final. 

They dominated the game with Callum Connolly-Bannon scoring 1-3 and Darragh Chapman adding 1-2.

Finn Brogan tagged on four points for the Fermanagh schoolboys while Darragh Treacy and Conor Casey hit two points apiece and Conrad Reihill also kicked a point for the winners.

They will now play Breifne College, Cavan in the final. 

St Kevin’s under 19 team are also in the Ulster Final against Coláiste Oiriall, Monaghan.

 

 

