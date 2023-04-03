+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Road reopened following fatal Fintona crash

Road reopened following fatal Fintona crash

Posted: 9:04 am April 3, 2023

Police have confirmed a man in his 30s has died following a one vehicle crash on the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona yesterday (Sunday, April 2nd).

Sergeant McIvor said: “At around 3:10pm, it was reported to police that a Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in the incident. One man sadly died at the scene following his injuries.

“The Garvallagh Road, Fintona was reopened following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, 2nd April who police believe can assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23."

 

