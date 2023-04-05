+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Memorable weekend for Ederney Boxing Club
Caoilte Breen and Luke Duncan with their certificates.

Memorable weekend for Ederney Boxing Club

Posted: 11:55 am April 5, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Last weekend, Ederney Boxing Club had double success when Luke Duncan and Caoilte Breen won their finals.

Duncan, representing South West College at 75kg weight at the Irish Colleges Finals in Dublin took the national title after the Kesh man forced a standing count in the first round before a superb right hook in the second ended the bout. 

11 year-old Breen won the Ulster title in Derry on Sunday after a first-round stoppage. The victory comes a few days after his mid-Ulster title and he will now look forward to the All-Ireland competition which begins on Easter Monday in the National Stadium, Dublin. 

