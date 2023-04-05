Memorable weekend for Ederney Boxing Club

Last weekend, Ederney Boxing Club had double success when Luke Duncan and Caoilte Breen won their finals.

Duncan, representing South West College at 75kg weight at the Irish Colleges Finals in Dublin took the national title after the Kesh man forced a standing count in the first round before a superb right hook in the second ended the bout.

11 year-old Breen won the Ulster title in Derry on Sunday after a first-round stoppage. The victory comes a few days after his mid-Ulster title and he will now look forward to the All-Ireland competition which begins on Easter Monday in the National Stadium, Dublin.

