+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAMcFaul back training with Derry ahead of Erne clash
Ciarán McFaul

McFaul back training with Derry ahead of Erne clash

Posted: 10:16 am April 6, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Ciaran McFaul returned from the USA just over a week ago and he’s back in the thick of Derry’s championship preparation.

On Thursday morning, Derry manager Rory Gallagher told the ‘Herald’ that McFaul will be in Brewster Park for Fermanagh’s quarter -final clash with the Oak Leafers on Saturday, April 15. 

“He’ll be there, we’ll see between now and then how he goes in training, he looks in great shape to be fair to him.

Advertisement

“I know he was training a lot when he was away but he just needs a bit of football.

“Watch this space but no, he’s training away,” confirmed Gallagher.

The Watty Graham’s Glen clubman has not played for Derry since last March when they beat Meath in Division Two of the league. 

The talented Glen player will be a huge boost to Gallagher and Derry’s hopes for a long summer of football.

Related posts:

Roscommon clash is ‘massive’, says Baldwin O’Rourke – doing it his own way Louth game is ‘huge’, says Baldwin

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:16 am April 6, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA