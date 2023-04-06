McFaul back training with Derry ahead of Erne clash

Ciaran McFaul returned from the USA just over a week ago and he’s back in the thick of Derry’s championship preparation.

On Thursday morning, Derry manager Rory Gallagher told the ‘Herald’ that McFaul will be in Brewster Park for Fermanagh’s quarter -final clash with the Oak Leafers on Saturday, April 15.

“He’ll be there, we’ll see between now and then how he goes in training, he looks in great shape to be fair to him.

“I know he was training a lot when he was away but he just needs a bit of football.

“Watch this space but no, he’s training away,” confirmed Gallagher.

The Watty Graham’s Glen clubman has not played for Derry since last March when they beat Meath in Division Two of the league.

The talented Glen player will be a huge boost to Gallagher and Derry’s hopes for a long summer of football.