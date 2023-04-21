Glynn wins Premiership with Larne in debut season

PROUD FAMILY... Micheál Glynn celebrates winning the NIFL Irish Premiership title with his dad Michael, mum Eileen, brother Cormac and Cormac's wife Samantha.

MICHEÁL Glynn said it was an ‘unbelievable feeling’ to win the NIFL Irish Premiership in his first season at Larne.

The Inver Park side has enjoyed a momentous season, securing the league title with three games left to play, ending their 134-year wait for championship silverware.

Glynn, who made the move to Larne in January from Derry City, was delighted to join an elite list of Fermanagh footballers Jimmy Cleary and Mark Stafford and Swanlinbar man Chris Curran who’ve won the trophy previously.

Advertisement

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to get over the line,” said the Larne left back, “to win the league with three games to spare is a massive achievement.”

Since signing for Larne, the Derrygonnelly man has been a regular in Tiernan Lynch’s team and had already won the Country Antrim Shield with his new club. The 21 year-old is pleased with the start to his career with the Inver Park side.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” said the former Ballinamallard United footballer, “going into full time football is what I wanted to do. I’ve started every game since and it’s been great for me, and to win two trophies has been class.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0