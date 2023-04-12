‘Gentle giant’ Liam is laid to rest in Brookeborough

By Emmet McElhatton

A YOUNG man who was killed in a road traffic collision outside Fivemiletown was described as a ‘gentle giant’ during his funeral Mass on Easter Sunday.

Liam Mulligan (28), who tragically died after a collision on the A4 Belfast Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, was laid to rest at St Joseph’s cemetery, Coonian yesterday (Sunday) morning. His funeral Mass, which was held in St Mary’s Church, Brookeborough, drew a crowd of mourners from across the country.

Presiding over the service, Fr Brendan Gallagher and Canon Lawrence Dawson spoke of Liam’s passion for farming, family and friends, fun and charity.

“Liam was a gentle giant of a man, and his passing has been sudden and unexpected,” the congregation was told.

The day before Liam’s collision, he and his family buried his grandmother, Margaret.

“This family have been made carry a heavy burden.

“During Margaret’s wake and funeral, people kept commenting on her grandchildren – about how they were so dignified and were doing their family proud.

“Standing tall among them was Liam.”

Inviting the family to bring symbols of Liam’s life to the altar, the two men leading the ceremony spoke of the man Liam Mulligan was.

First, they reflected upon his deep love for farming.

“It was a central part of who he was; he truly enjoyed his work.

“And he was admired and respected by those who knew him, for his commitment and dedication to his work.”

So, too, was Liam said to be a generous man, with a kind heart and a love of charity.

“Though physically so strong, Liam was gentle and humble.

“In memory of his father, Noel, he raised a lot of money for Pieta House through tractor runs,” mourners heard.

After dedicating much of his homily to the immediate family, Fr Brendan Gallagher and Canon Lawrence Dawson then turned to Liam’s young friends and cousins, encouraging them to notice that, while grief dominated the day, love and support also abounded in the community as people pulled together to offer strength and solidarity for each other.

At the end of the Mass, Liam, described as tall, elegant and handsome, was taken to St Joseph’s cemetery, Coonian, to be interred.

Liam was the beloved son of Loretta (Pat) and the late Noel. He was the loving brother of Kevin (Ciara), Conor, Martin, Shauna and predeceased by his baby sister Rose. Liam will be sadly missed his friends and entire family circle.

