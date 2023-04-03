Comedy duo making light of being less than perfect

Comedy duo, The Dirtbirds - Sue Collins (left) and Sinead Culbert will be appearing at The Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen on April 13.

COMEDY DUO, The Dirtbirds, will be bringing their antithesis of what is ‘the perfect life’ to Enniskillen.

Appearing at the Ardhowen Theatre on April 13, Sinead Culbert and Sue Collins, will be swapping the online videos and podcasts that have built them a massive fan base across Ireland for the stage.

Taking a look at the everyday struggles of life and making light of them has gone down a storm online with the public clamouring for more – as five sold-out nights at Dublin’s Olympia theatre has shown.

“Basically our show is the antithesis of what is ‘the perfect life’,” said Sinead. “We make light of the stresses and strains that most people go through – particularly women.

“In all seriousness, it’s the social media version of reality that we sort of react against because people feel under pressure. They go out to a family meal with their kids the food has probably gone cold with the husband having a breakdown because the mother has taken 800 pictures to make sure the family look fabulous (on social media).

“We’re just laughing at ourselves and the reality behind all of that. I think a lot of our audience relate to it.

“There are a lot of male comedians out there talking about their wives, their marriage, parenting and there aren’t really enough women out there talking about their experience of all that.

“That’s why our audiences – who are predominantly female – like to come as they get to see their own lives being played out and stuff they can really relate to being spoken about.”

Tickets for their Ireland-wide tour are flying fast but what does Cultbert put The Dirtbirds’ success to.

She added: “A lot of it is down to word of mouth on social media. The way modern audiences operate now, as soon as the show is over, they review it online.

“So really, that has propelled the show on to a different level because we get fantastic reviews.

“We usually have a kernel of an idea and we make it work for a sketch online. That may not necessarily translate to the stage.

“But what a lot of people say about our show is that they see our stuff online, then they go to our show and it’s different to what they’ve seen online. They often feel like the live shows are even better than the sketches online.

“Both Sue and I were both stand-up comedians who have performed on the live circuit and we both understand what it takes to get a laugh from a live audience.

“That could be difficult for a lot of younger comedians who start off online because while you can make something funny through a very quick edit, it is a completely different craft to be able to stand in front of a live audience of 1300 people at the (Dublin) Olympia and keep them laughing for two solid hours.”

Tickets for The Dirtbirds at the Ardhowen Theatre are available at: https://ardhowen.com/show/the-dirt-birds/