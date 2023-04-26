Caritas variety concert at the Ardhowen this weekend

CARITAS, the Fermanagh choir that raises thousands every year for local charities, is taking to the stage once again this week.

‘Caritas in Concert’ takes place at the Ardhowen Theatre this Friday, April 28th at 8pm. The variety concert will feature performances from the choir itself, soloists, and friends including Sofia Bradley.

The programme of choral music will cover all genres and styles, with a range of performers.

“It will be a variety concert in every way,” said a Caritas spokeswoman.

Having continued with its fundraising efforts even during the toughest days of the Covid lockdowns – taking their musical performances online – Caritas has wasted no time getting back to what it does best since restrictions were lifted.

Nicknamed “the choir with the big heart,” Caritas has raised almost £15,000 for local charities since it was established in 2014. Local charities to avail of the money have been the Friends of the Cancer Society, Oisin McGrath Foundation, Ellie’s Retreat, The Aisling Centre, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Concern, Friends of the Stroke Society, Women’s Aid Fermanagh, Cancer Connect, Trócaire, Enniskillen Foodbank and Action Mental Health Fermanagh.