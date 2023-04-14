Archaeologist to reveal findings of Lisnaskea dig

THE findings of a Fermanagh archaeological dig that explored the history of the Maguires are due to be revealed at a special event in Lisnaskea on Monday.

Last September the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership (LELP), in collaboration with archaeologists from the Centre of Community Archaeology (CCA) at Queen’s University, carried out a dig at Lisdoo in Lisnaskea.

Titled ‘People, Place, Power and Pageantry: Exploring Fermanagh in the time of the Maguires’, local children from nearby schools took part in the dig, while help from members of the local community were also welcomed by the team.

The Lisnaskea area is regarded as the heartland of the Maguire lordship during medieval times, with the clan’s famous inauguration site based at Cornashee outside the town.

September’s dig focused on an excavation of a large defensive ringfort at Lisdoo, which is believed to have been the main place of residence of the Maguire lords of the time, before they moved to what is now the site of Castle Balfour in the early 17th century.

Previous archaeological investigations were carried out at the Lisdoo site in the 1970s, which confirmed the importance of the place. The LELP said they hoped this latest dig would help add to our understanding of the monument and its part in the Maguire’s story.

This Monday evening, April 17th, lead archaeologist and site director, Ruair O’Baoill from the CCA at Queen’s, will at the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea to present his analysis of the site and the findings from the excavation.

“This will be an insightful and interesting talk, amplifying our understanding of the monument and its part in the Lisnaskea Maguire story,” said a spokeswoman for the LELP.

“The site and focus of the excavation was a large ringfort, defended enclosure, which is thought may have been the main residence of the Maguire lords before they moved to where the early seventeenth century Castle Balfour was later built.”

The event, which takes place from 7.30pm, is free. Everyone is welcome, and there will be refreshments on the night, however pre-booking is essential.

To register visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lisdoo-archaeological-dig-findings-presentation-tickets-608691080407

The LELP spokewoman thanked the National Lottery Heritage Fund for its support, the landowner of the dig site, and the Department of Communities, Historic Environment Division and Lisnaskea Historical Society for their assistance.

