Appeal for witnesses on Maguiresbridge burglary
Lisnaskea

Appeal for witnesses on Maguiresbridge burglary

Posted: 9:10 am April 25, 2023

POLICE in Enniskillen are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary on the Drumgoon Road, Maguiresbridge at approximately 3.40pm on Monday April 24.

Inspector Taylor said: “Upon arrival at his home, the victim came upon three masked men leaving their property. The homeowner blocked the entrance using his van as the suspects demanded he move.

“The men then subsequently broke the window of his van in an attempt to move it and used hatchets to break a fence before getting back into their vehicle, a black coloured Audi 3, registration number KG5 7XBL, and leaving the scene at speed. Nothing was taken from the property.

“The vehicle was last seen travelling towards County Monaghan. Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1338 24/04/23.”

An online report can also be sent to the police using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.   

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

