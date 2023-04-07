+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineA big day spoiled as Fermanagh put their foot in it
Young Fermanagh fans look on in despair during the game in Croke Park.

A big day spoiled as Fermanagh put their foot in it

Posted: 3:27 pm April 7, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

YOU know you’re not in for a normal day out in Dublin when you arrive at Busáras central bus station to find some boy using the hand dryer to dry his feet.

It promised to be a sporting occasion to remember because I was going to both the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park on the same day, but meeting yer man with his socks and shoes off in the bus depot was not on the agenda.

The day had been surreal enough to start with.

Advertisement

Four weeks previously I had bought tickets for the Champions Cup encounter between Ulster and Leinster at the Aviva Stadium. Sod’s law meant that Fermanagh would be playing Cavan at Croke Park in the Division 3 final on the same day.

So on the day of the games, Enniskillen Ulsterbus station had a mixture of Ulster rugby fans and Fermanagh GAA fans waiting for the bus down to Dublin.

“Yis will be on the drink the day, boys!” one Fermanagh fan said. “Not likely at €8.50 for a pint,” was the reply. “Ahhh, well. If Fermanagh loses it will be even worser,” he said back.

What followed was an unusual bus journey to the Big Smoke as both sets of fans enjoyed two very different conversations.

“Kelm will be hard to stop once he gets going” was mixed with “Gibson-Park is a super player”.

There was some chat about an Olympic rower – somehow I don’t think that came from the Derrylin man wearing the Fermanagh goalkeeping jersey.

On arrival, it was off to the Aviva. A full house of 52,300 made for a great atmosphere, but at half-time, it was straight to the DART to get the train from Lansdowne Road to Drumcondra, next to Croke Park, for the Fermanagh game.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Horan hopes to climb the Hogan steps once more ‘Full focus’ on producing a performance against Cavan Glitz and glamour at the Erne Gaels dinner dance

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:27 pm April 7, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA