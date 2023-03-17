Wendy’s in the money with £75,000 ‘Cashcall’

A DERRYLIN woman is in the money after scooping £75,000 on Downtown Radio’s Cashcall.

Wendy Patton had entered the popular competition online but not in her wildest dreams did she expect to get on air – let alone win.

Throughout the week, Downtown Radio tell listeners what the amount they are giving away for Cashcall so that people can enter.

Every Friday, a lucky person is called at random and if they can repeat back the correct amount, then they will be laughing all the way to the bank.

And Wendy got the call – although the phone rang while she was out shopping at the Erneside Centre.

She told The Herald: “I was in the Erneside Centre when I got the call and there was no caller ID showing up on the phone.

“I was waiting on another call but I thought I’d better take this. I answered and I couldn’t believe who was on the other line.

“I’ve not entered the competition much to be honest. We joke and talk about it at home about ‘how we should enter’.

“On that particular week, I did enter using the free entry online. I was told earlier that day what the amount was – £75,000 – and on that lunchtime, I decided to do a few more free entries. It was the one that I entered at 2.14pm that day that was picked out.

“After I got the call and gave the right amount, I got another call from their main office in London saying, ‘Congratulations – this is real. What are your bank account details?’.

“I was still at the Erneside – at the entrance of Marks & Spencer’s – giving out my bank account details in order to receive £75,000.

“I was getting a few looks while all this was going on. There was one girl close to me and she obviously knew that I was answering the Cashcall question. Once I hung up, she said to me, ‘is that Cashcall?’ and I nodded.

“In between the calls, I rang up my sister and asked, ‘can you go online and listen to Downtown and see if my voice is playing because I think I’ve just won Cashcall’.

Wendy has resisted the temptation to ‘spend,spend, spend’ and is still mulling over on what to do with the cash.

The finance director added: “I haven’t actually spent any of it yet. It’s the sort of money you would want to have a good think about. Even though I said on the radio. ‘holiday’ because I suppose that’s what everybody would do. But I really haven’t a clue what to spend it on right now.

“We probably would go on holiday anyway but I would definitely give some of it to charities as well.

“My two boys couldn’t believe me when I rang home. One of them got a text from someone else asking, ‘has your mum just won £75,000?’.

The other son was getting his back looked at as he had hurt it. He was given instructions to go and get some messages at the shops afterwards.

“I had to get hold of him and say ‘hold on – I’ve something to tell you’. He just could not believe that we had won Cashcall.”